Politics Vucic: "Serbia they wanted to destroy did not perish" VIDEO / PHOTO This morning, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, laid a wreath at the Monument to Kosovo Heroes, located on the central town square in Kruševac. Source: Beta Monday, June 28, 2021 | 09:09 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

"The Serbian spirit is unwavering and has never backed down," Vucic said during his address to the citizens.



He pointed out that those who tried to tear Serbia down on Vidovdan, Vučić said "did not cause her death", to the contrary, that Serbia continues to grow stronger.



"Serbia is a free and libertarian country," Vucic explained.



He pointed out that Serbia has no reason to be ashamed. Speaking about Kosovo's heroes, he said that their terrible end "was the beginning for us".



"We hope for a generation of children who will not fight and die, and that is our obligation. Those heroes gave their lives so that we could live freely," the President of Serbia explained.



He pointed out that we must stop all conflicts and put an end to them.

As a reminder, Prime Minister Ana Brnabić and the ministers in the Serbian government are in Kruševac today, on the occasion of marking the 650th anniversary of the founding of the city, where a special session of the Government will be held.



After that, Vučić will visit the renovated Diagnostic Center. Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, Minister for European Integration Jadranka Joksimović and Minister without Portfolio in charge of Innovation and Technological Development Nenad Popović will attend the presentation of the project of upgrading and equipping the Regional Industrial Technology Park in the Business Incubator on Jasički road.



In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will be presented with the Vidovdan Award, the highest recognition of the City of Krusevac.



Minister of Labor, Employment, Veterans and Social Affairs Darija Kisić Tepavčević will hold a meeting with representatives of war invalids in the City Administration building, and later hand over a donation to the Gerontology Center, after which she will visit the Center for Persons with Disabilities. Minister of Mining and Energy Zorana Mihajlović will visit JKP "Gradska toplana", Minister of Education, Science and Technological Development Branko Ružić will visit the Medical School in Kruševac, after which he will attend the signing of the contract on the construction of a kindergarten in the City Administration building.



The Minister of Justice, Maja Popović, will visit Kruševac Correctional Institution, and the Minister of Economy, Andjelka Atanasković, will visit the Old Airport, and will attend the opening of the new factory "Obilićevo" in Jasikovac, Perunovac.



Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications, Tatjana Matić, and Minister of Finance, Siniša Mali, will visit the "Slobodište" park and the Sarengrad - dino park, while the Minister of Youth and Sports, Vanja Udovicic, will lay the foundation stone for the "Jedinstvo" stadium. Minister of Health Zlatibor Lončar will visit the new COVID hospital in Parunovac.