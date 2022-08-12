Sports Stolica replaced, Milošević returns to Partizan Ilija Stolica is no longer the coach of Partizan, and Savo Milošević returns to the black and white bench. Source: B92, S.N. Friday, August 12, 2022 | 13:42 Tweet Share Foto: Starsport/Peđa Milosavljević

As Telegraf learns, the new coach will be a well-known name - Savo Milošević.



Savo comes to the bench instead of Ilija Stolica, who was officially replaced on Friday morning after the meeting of Partizan leadership.



Ilija Stolica said goodbye to the players on Thursday evening, and on Friday he did not lead the morning training, but went to a meeting, where he was officially fired.



Ilija Stolica's era on the bench of Partizan ended ingloriously in just 33 days. Defeat in Cyprus after a turnaround. And in the end 2:2 in Humska 1 with the third team of Cyprus.



The coach is not the only, nor the biggest, problem of Partizan, but the results recorded by Stolica are unacceptable, so we will see if Savo Milošević can change something...