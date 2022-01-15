Sports Great support from Kyrgios; The state acknowledged: "Novak Djokovic is not dangerous" In the official documents submitted to the court, the opinion of the experts is that Novak Djokovic does not pose a danger to Australia. Source: M.Dj. Saturday, January 15, 2022 | 12:25 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Channel 9 via AP

However, the opinion of the experts from the Ministry of Health speaks differently, and everything is stated in the official court documentation.



Assuming that Novak Djokovic received a positive test on December 16, 2021, and a negative test on December 22, and was asymptomatic since at least December 27, he was not vaccinated, how much is the danger for others?



"Based on the above assumptions, we can confirm that Novak Djokovic was infected with coronavirus, as such, regardless of his vaccination status, this means that he is protected from contracting coronavirus for the next few months. His negative test, which he received on December 22, also shows that he has antibodies. It is unlikely that he posses a danger, so we consider that he constitutes a low risk to Australians", the official court file said. The next important question is how risky is it to let Novak Djokovic into Australia and can he infect another player?



"Based on the above assumptions, it is considered that Mr. Djokovic is unlikely to be infectious with COVID-19, and as such is likely to constitute a low risk of transmitting COVID-19 to others."

Sudska dokumentacija

Sudska dokumentacija

Sudska dokumentacija

Foto: Profimedia

World No.1, Novak Djokovic is expected to stand trial on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. CET in the Federal Court of Australia, where Justice David O'Callaghan has held a procedural hearing.



On the night between Saturday and Sunday, the Federal Court will decide what will happen to Novak Djokovic.



The tournament starts on Monday, so everything will be clear before the start of the Australian Open.