Crime Father and mother of the boy who committed the massacre in Vračar arrested Interior Minister Bratislav Gašić said that, in addition to the boy who carried out the massacre at the school in Vračar today, his father was also arrested. Wednesday, May 3, 2023 | 15:19

As B92.net unofficially learns, the boy's mother was also arrested.



The boy, as it was said at an extraordinary media conference, had a list of the names of the children he planned to liquidate. He came to school with a weapon that he took from his father.



"The father claims that they were locked in the safe under a code, but obviously the child had the code to that safe, in addition to the two pistols, three more frames full of bullets were found. Unofficially, together with his father, he went to shooting ranges, practicing shooting. In any case, against the father will be taken the measures provided for by the law," said Minister of Police Bratislav Gašić, talking about the student's father.



The student killed seven girls, one boy and a school security guard.



Veselin Milić, head of the Belgrade Police Department, said that the student called the police and said: "I am Kosta Kecmanović", and reported that he had shot several people.



The Government of Serbia made a decision to declare three days of mourning due to the tragic event at the "Vladislav Ribnikar" elementary school.



Let us recall that, in addition to the nine killed, six more children and a history teacher were injured. Three children and a teacher are in the Clinical Center of Serbia (KCS), while three more students are in the University Children's Clinic in Tiršova.



One student was operated on in this institution, and her condition, as stated by Dr. Danica Grujičić, is still critical.