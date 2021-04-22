Business & Economy Path cleared for Telenor as new TV content distributor:Commission approves agreements Telenor Serbia has received official regulatory approval to enter television content distribution and fixed broadband Internet market. Source: PR Thursday, April 22, 2021 | 12:47 Tweet Share Foto: Promo

After comprehensive legal and economic analysis of the Agreements on the Right to Use Fibre Optics and Ethernet Bitstream Service that the Company signed with Telekom, the Commission for Protection of Competition ruled to confirm the agreements and exempt them from potential prohibition.

This decision confirms that Telenor’s entry into the media content distribution and fixed broadband Internet market will support further development of competition in this market segment.



"We are glad that the Commission has made a positive decision, and this is an important milestone for us. Now, our focus will be on completing an offer that will be attractive to our customers and ready for launch by the end of this year. We want our offer to stand out with the same quality we have achieved in the mobile market. The Serbian market is ready for a new TV content and fixed broadband Internet provider," said Mike Michel, CEO of Telenor Serbia.



Telenor will enter the media content distribution and fixed broadband Internet market as a standalone player, in the spirit of fair market competition with all other players, including SBB and Telekom. As one of the largest foreign investors in the country since 2006, the company will continue to invest in the Serbian telecommunications market. This investment will be as much as €300 million over the next five years, which is another strong proof of Telenor’s long-term commitment.



As part of this process, Telenor will hire new employees and implement best practices from the PPF Group, aiming to improve customer experience and ease of use in the market, with speed, quality of service and customer support. Preparations and final negotiations with various content providers are underway.



"Telenor has still not obtained distribution rights for content produced by the United Group or to which the United Group owns rights. These include N1, Nova S, Sport Club and others, a total of 22 channels. We regret that this decision has been made by the United Group and remain open to continue negotiations on content, in the belief that this would recognize the importance of a wide range of content for everyone: customers in Serbia, companies operating in this segment, and the society in general," Michel pointed out.