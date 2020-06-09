Business & Economy LIVE on TV B92 and B92.net: Vucic at the opening of Science and Technology Park Nis Today, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, is attending the opening of the Science and Technology Park in Nis. Source: B92 Tuesday, June 9, 2020 | 10:15 Tweet Share

Vucic said that around 12.5-13 million euros were invested in the Science and Technology Park Nis.



As it was announced from the President's Media Service, the opening of the Science and Technology Park is scheduled for 10 o'clock.



After that, at 11.15 am, the President will visit the works on the construction of the factory "Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems".