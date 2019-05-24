Business & Economy NIS schedules AGM, record date on June 17th The Board of Directors of the Petroleum Industry of Serbia (NIS) has scheduled the AGM for June 27. distribution. Source: NIS Wednesday, May 29, 2019 | 09:24 Tweet Share NIS HQ in Novi Sad (Beta, file)

Agenda consisting of the adoption of the financial statements for the past year and the decision on profit distribution.

As previously known, the company's management has proposed that 25% of profits should be distributed in the name of the dividend.



Thus, shareholders will receive RSD 6.5bn as a dividend, while remaining profit of RSD 19.5bn will remain retained. The shareholders will receive a gross dividend of RSD 39.97 per share (6.2% lower vs. year ago), which at the last market price gives a dividend yield of 5.5%.



June 17 was determined as a record date.