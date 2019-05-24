NIS schedules AGM, record date on June 17th
The Board of Directors of the Petroleum Industry of Serbia (NIS) has scheduled the AGM for June 27. distribution.Source: NIS
Agenda consisting of the adoption of the financial statements for the past year and the decision on profit distribution.
As previously known, the company's management has proposed that 25% of profits should be distributed in the name of the dividend.
Thus, shareholders will receive RSD 6.5bn as a dividend, while remaining profit of RSD 19.5bn will remain retained. The shareholders will receive a gross dividend of RSD 39.97 per share (6.2% lower vs. year ago), which at the last market price gives a dividend yield of 5.5%.
June 17 was determined as a record date.