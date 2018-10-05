Business & Economy Facebook partners with Httpool in Balkans Facebook and Httpool are pleased to announce a strategic partnership in the Balkan region. Source: BIZ:PR Tuesday, October 9, 2018 | 11:42 Tweet Share (Photo: Promo)

Httpool is now the official reseller partner for Facebook in the Balkans, including Bulgaria, Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia.

Facebook recognizes the opportunity for this long-term partnership to aid local agencies and advertisers in reaching greater audiences and engaging in meaningful conversations with users, improving potential of the local businesses.



Httpool, as the new Facebook’s official ad sales partner, will provide support, knowledge and expertise to local businesses and assist them with marketing strategies across Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Messenger and Whatsapp. The goal of the cooperation is to provide in-country support to advertisers in Balkans by a partner with a strong position, expertise and a proven track record in the region.

Robert Bednarski (Photo: Promo)

We’ve designed our reseller program to bring all of our knowledge and expertise to advertisers in countries in the Balkan region where Facebook doesn’t have a physical presence. Today we are excited to go one step further to add even more value to businesses in the region – says Robert Bednarski, Country Director, CEE, Facebook.



This partnership is another proof of Httpool’s leading position and successful execution in the region. We are excited to assist Facebook in introducing the latest advertising solutions to Serbia and the region and provide brands and agencies a first hand support at the highest execution level - says Rade Tričković, Regional Manager, Httpool.

The partnership will introduce Facebook’s best practices, training, strategy development techniques and local payment options to the region with the help of Httpool’s expert advertising operations processes. Agencies will further benefit from team trainings, direct billing and direct support with advertisement policy issues.



Advertisers in the region use Facebook and Instagram to connect with their audiences in meaningful ways. Thanks to the strategic partnership with Httpool we will be more useful to them providing specially designed trainings and experts’ support – emphasizes Rustam Ziganshin, Reseller Partner CEE at Facebook.



For more information on this strategic partnership, please contact: Httpool info@httpool.rs