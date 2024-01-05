World US military ready for war? The Biden administration made an urgent announcement Officials of Biden administration make plans for US response to the potential spread of the conflict in Gaza to other parts of the Middle East, writes Politico. Source: Tanjug Friday, January 5, 2024 | 13:05 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

They cited four knowledgeable officials who asked to remain anonymous.



The portal says that some officials in Washington believe that the war in Gaza has escalated far beyond the borders of the Strip, a scenario that the US has been trying to avoid for months.



According to three knowledgeable U.S. officials, the military is preparing plans to strike back at Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi militants who attack commercial ships in the Red Sea, Politico reports, and states that this includes targeting targets in Yemen.



Meanwhile, intelligence officials are devising ways to anticipate and repel possible attacks on the U.S. by Iran-backed forces in Iraq and Syria, officials say. The US has urged Tehran for months to influence the forces it backs to reduce attacks, but officials say they have seen no signs that pro-Iranian groups have begun to reduce the number of attacks and express concern that violence will only grow in the coming days.



It represents an escalation that will draw U.S. President Joseph Biden deeper into the conflict in the Middle East, while the campaign for the presidential elections this year asks him to focus on domestic issues, Politico estimates.