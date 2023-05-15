World New scandal: King Charles had another mistress? PHOTO Charles once said that she was the only woman who truly understood him. Source: Glossy Monday, May 15, 2023 | 08:36 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

It is common knowledge that while he was married to Princess Diana Spencer, British King Charles III had a long-term affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, today's queen.



Despite these significant relationships in his life, Charles reportedly had another affair, with Lady Dale Kanga Tryon.



Although not much has been written about Lady Tryon, she made a name for herself in royal social circles through her work as a fashion designer.



According to The New York Post, it was Charles who nicknamed Dale Kang because of her Australian roots, and he once called her "the only woman who really understood him."



She was thought to be one of the first girlfriends to be with Charles before he started his relationships with Camilla and Diana.



Charles and Dale became friends and began their relationship when she married Anthony Tryon in 1973. Her husband was then part of the crowd that was around Charles, and Dale entered the royal family thanks through her husband.



Her and Charles' paths crossed for the first time in 1966 when she met him at a school dance in Victoria, Melbourne, where she grew up. And then in 1972, she moved to Great Britain and opened the doors of the royal family there.

Kanga Tryon and her husband had four children and divorced in 1997, and it is interesting that two of their children were baptized by Charles, even their first son was named after the heir to the throne of Great Britain.



Her life was even chronicled in a 2008 Channel 4 documentary, Prince Charles' Second Mistress, which detailed her alleged love affair with Charles and the tragedies she faced.



The film states that Charles and Dale's relationship began while he was seeing Camilla, who married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973.



At the time, the future British monarch was walking from Camilla to the Dale and back, and the former Duchess of Cornwall and the Dale were reportedly "serious rivals" and hated each other.



This alleged love triangle ended in 1981 when Charles married Diana Spencer, and interestingly, Dale later became friends with the Princess of Wales.



"Camilla was an enemy, and on the basis that the enemy of my enemy is my friend, Diana saw some purpose in an alliance with Dale," said royal expert Christopher Wilson in a Channel 4 special.



The Princess of Wales even wore one of Kanga Tryon's creations at the Live Aid concert in 1985.



The Tryon family has always denied any claims of an affair between Dale and Charles.



It was also said that in the mid-1990s, Dale pursued Charles at a polo match and tried to rekindle their friendship, but to no avail.



Prince Charles then issued a press release in which he wrote that he occasionally hears from Kanga, but that they are no longer close friends.



Although it was clear that Charles was trying to distance himself from Kanga, she solemnly told her friend Sarah, "I'm going to be Queen of England."



The life of Charles' second lover has been marked by various illnesses since childhood, and in 1993, Kanga Tryon was diagnosed with uterine cancer while later struggling with alcohol and drug addiction.



Baron Tryon filed for divorce from Dale in 1997, and that same year, Kanga Tryon passed away, three months after Princess Diana's death and two months before her fiftieth birthday.