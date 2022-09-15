World Russia vs NATO = global disaster; Plan A - in just a few hours millions of dead VIDEO Within just a few hours, millions of people around the world would die if a nuclear war between Russia and NATO broke out. Source: Vecernji list Thursday, September 15, 2022 | 16:30 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/FP Creative Stock

Within just a few hours, millions of people around the world would die if a nuclear war between Russia and NATO broke out. At least that's what the Plan A simulation created by Princeton researchers claims.



The simulation was originally prepared for an exhibition at the Bernstein Gallery in Princeton in 2017, and was uploaded to YouTube in 2019.



At the beginning, there was a lot of interest in that simulation, but the number of views decreased until February of this year, when Russia launched an operation in Ukraine.



The simulation garnered more than a million views on YouTube in that short period of time. Alex Glaser, one of the creators of Plan A, now told Newsweek that "this is the most serious crisis with a potential nuclear dimension involving Russia and the US/NATO since the end of the Cold War". He added that the risk of nuclear war is still considered low.



"A crisis like the one we're currently facing often results in miscommunication between the parties, exacerbated by the fact that there are very few active lines of communication between Russia and the US/NATO," said Glaser, an associate professor at Princeton's School of Public Policy and International Affairs and the Department of Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering.

Plan A shows how a local nuclear conflict could very quickly escalate into a global catastrophe.



The scenario shown in the attachment is based on the available evidence.



"Our team used independent assessments of the current posture of US and Russian forces, nuclear war plans, and nuclear weapons targets," Glaser said, adding that the simulation included data on currently deployed nuclear weapons, weapon strength and possible targets for specific weapons, as well as the order of battle, which assesses which weapons go to which targets in which order, in which phase of the war, showing the evolution of the nuclear conflict.