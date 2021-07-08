World 0

EU: We will never accept it

The European Union will "never ever" accept the agreement on the establishment of two states in ethnically divided Cyprus.

Source: B92, Tanjug
Tanjug/Patrick Hertzog, Pool photo via AP
This was stated today by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The President of the EC, who is visiting Cyprus, stated that the European Union is unanimous on the issue of that conflict, which has lasted for decades and represents a key obstacle in Turkey's ambitions to join the European bloc, reports the AP agency.

"I want to reiterate that we will never, ever accept a solution on two states. We are determined in that and we are very united," Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference.

The division in Cyprus came in 1974, when Turkey invaded the northern part of the island, and only Ankara recognizes that part of Cyprus as a separate state.

