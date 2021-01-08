Emergency situation in London
The mayor of London has declared emergency situation in a city struggling with a growing number of coronavirus cases.Source: Tanjug
The area of London was most affected by the epidemic of COVID-19 in Great Britain in the winter peak, the Guardian writes.
Speaking with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a press conference on Downing Street on Thursday, Simon Stevens, executive director of England's National Health System, said hospitals in London now receive 800 COVID patients a day, equivalent to the full capacity of St Thomas' Hospital, one of the main health facilities in England.