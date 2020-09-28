World Is the UK heading for a second national lockdown? British government intends to introduce a full lockdown in most of Northern Great Britain and possibly London, in order to fight the second wave of coronavirus Source: Tanjug Monday, September 28, 2020 | 09:11 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/Andy Rain

According to Reuters, the new measures envisage the closure of all pubs, restaurants and bars for two weeks. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the introduction of restrictive measures would jeopardize jobs, the daily lives of citizens and human contacts.



The Times states that meetings of members of different households indoors will also be banned.



Reuters recalls that Britain last week introduced measures requiring all employees who can work from home to do so, and that restaurants and bars close early in order to prevent the spread of the second wave of COVID-19.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he did not want another national lockdown but that new restrictions may be needed because the country was facing an “inevitable” second wave of COVID-19.



These measures are expected to be in force for six months.



Schools and shops can work, as well as factories and companies where workers cannot work from home, the Times states, citing a high-ranking government source.