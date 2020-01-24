World Latest recommendation of World Health Organization: Get ready as deadly virus spreads Experts from the World Health Organization's International Emergency Commission recommended that all countries prepare for the further spread of coronavirus Source: Blic, Tanjug Friday, January 24, 2020 | 12:34 Tweet Share

Also, as reported by Srna and Blic, governments and other officials in all countries are advised to take precautionary measures, the WHO website said.



The statement said it was expected that a virus infection could occur in any country, and that all states should prepare to combat the spread by actively monitoring the situation, early detection of infection, isolating and controlling cases, monitoring contacts, preventing further disseminating and submitting all information to WHO.



WHO report calls on countries to pay particular attention to reducing human infections, preventing secondary transmission and spread internationally, as well as contributing to international response through multi-sectoral communication and collaboration, and to actively participate in learning about the virus and infection.



The international organization has called on the global community to show solidarity and cooperation in finding the source of the new virus and discovering the full potential for transmission, as well as conducting research to find the necessary cure.



The number of cases of a new coronavirus is likely to continue to grow in China, said World Health Organization spokesman Tarik Jasarevic. In China, 26 people have died as a result of the infection.



"The focus is not so much on the number of cases that we know will increase", said a WHO spokeswoman in Geneva. He said that the Chinese authorities had officially reported 830 patients and 26 deaths so far.