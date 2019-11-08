World Vucic started bilateral meetings in Geneva, met with Brende Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic meets today in Geneva with President and Board Member of the World Economic Forum Børge Brende Source: Tanjug Friday, November 8, 2019 | 10:32 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug, Predsedništvo Srbije

With that meeting, Vucic began bilateral meetings in Geneva, where he will participate today in the Strategic Dialogue on the Western Balkans, organized by the World Economic Forum.



"Geneva bilaterals started", Vucic wrote on his Instagram profile, along with some photos with Brende.



During this visit, President Vucic will have separate meetings with President and Member of the Steering Board of the World Economic Forum Børge Brende, Director for Regional Strategies, Europe and Eurasia and Executive Board Member of the World Economic Forum, Martina Larkin, as well as with the President of the European Union Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Sumo Chakrabarti. Vucic was a guest at a dinner hosted by the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, last night.