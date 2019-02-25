World Kosovo is US air carrier on ground, says German politician German politician Willy Wimmer says Kosovo as a state has been planned since the late 1980s - and its only purpose is to be the "US air carrier on the ground". Source: Tanjug Monday, February 25, 2019 | 09:55 Tweet Share (EPA, file, illustration)

In an interview for Vecernje Novosti, which recalled that Wimmer said back in 2000 that Kosovo was "America's need to dominate the Balkans" - he pointed out that since the aggressive war against the the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (Serbia and Montenegro) in 1999, NATO, led by the United States, did not stop its conflicts.

The paper quotes Wimmer as saying that "the war coalition in Washington is continuously fighting against President Donald Trump because they want to continue wars, and the main target is Europe."



This former German MP, state secretary vice-president of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, assessed that the possible offer to Serbia to join the European Union if it recognized the fake state of Kosovo, represented the continuation of the war against Serbia.



"This demand is strage. It continues the war against Serbia that had to be stopped before the invasion of your country," Wimmer said.



He reiterated that the war against Yugoslavia was illegal and that "the resolution of the conflict must insist on the original UN Resolution 1244 passed in 1999."