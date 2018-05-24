World Is this final: Russians shot down MH17 after all The missile that downed a Malaysian plane on flight MH17 above Ukraine in 2014, when 298 people died, was fired by Russia, according to investigators. Source: B92 Thursday, May 24, 2018 | 15:09 Tweet Share (Getty Images)

According to the latest information from an international investigation team, the missile belonged to the Russian military forces stationed in Kursk, and it was fired by the 53rd Air Defense Brigade.

This information was presented today, and it is also underlined it is the result of a multi-year investigation. The investigative team was led by Dutchman Wilbert Paulissen, who said that the plane was shot down by a BUK-type rocket fired from the rebel-controlled territory of Ukraine.



Although the Russians have denied the whole that the missile fired on the Malaysian plane was theirs, Paulissen refuted it today saying the investigation came to the conclusion that all vehicles that transported the aforementioned missile belonged to the Russian armed forces.



The BBC recalls that the MH17 investigation has been under way for four years now and that a joint investigation team has been set up to this end, which includes experts from the Netherlands, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, and Ukraine.