World It's revealed what was conveyed to Zelensky The NATO summit told Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that the conflict in Ukraine should be resolved "only by military means". Source: Sputnik Wednesday, June 29, 2022 | 10:05

Zelensky was also told that the alliance would continue to help Kyiv in that, said the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo after arriving at the NATO summit.



"We have already had the opportunity to talk to President Zelensky. It is very important that we continue to talk to him, emphasizing that war can only be won on the battlefield and that we must continue to support President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine to win on the battlefield", said De Croo.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that a new strategic concept of the Alliance will be adopted at the NATO summit, which starts today in Madrid.



"We will adopt a new strategic concept of our Alliance, which will become a draft of how to lead the alliance to a more competitive and dangerous world and how to ensure the security of NATO and almost a billion of its citizens," he said.



Stoltenberg reiterated that the previous strategic concept of the Alliance was adopted in 2010.