Society Another black day: 69 people died, more than 7.700 newly infected 7.782 newly infected with COVID-19 were registered in Serbia in 24 hours. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, December 4, 2020 | 16:06

69 people died.



22.497 people were tested.



There are currently 7.841 people in hospitals, 270 of whom are on respirators.



A total of 206.940 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia since the outbreak of the epidemic. 1.834 people died as a result of the virus. As of March, 1.867.228 people have been tested.



The Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr Mirsad Djerlek, said that the mass vaccination will begin in the first quarter of 2021, and that the first vaccines will come at the end of this year, and health workers, members of the police and the army will be vaccinated first.



"Every hour is important for us for the vaccine. The infection rate is about 20 percent, and we can only gain collective immunity through immunization," Djerlek said.



As he stated, Serbia respects all countries that produce the vaccine, but it trusts our Drug Agency the most.



When it comes to decision-making in the Crisis Staff, all decisions are reached by voting. Dr Djerlek said that each of the epidemiologists has the right to express their opinion, but that the Headquarters makes joint decision in the end.



He stated that it is evident that the virus is spreading from the region to Serbia. As he said, September was peaceful, we watched what was happening in the region. The migration of students and business people from the surrounding countries led to a more difficult situation in Serbia.



"We are approaching the peak of the third wave. We expect that peak by December 25," Dr Djerlek concluded.