Society Crisis Staff: Masks mandatory immediately Crisis Staff session completed. Decision made: All measures are being tightened, because the health system must function. Source: B92 Friday, October 16, 2020 | 12:05

A member of the Crisis Staff, Dr Darija Kisić Tepavčević, said that all existing measures were being tightened, starting with wearing masks.



Wearing masks is mandatory, everywhere and on every occasion, and that measure comes into force immediately, Dr Kisić Tepavčević said.



According to her, general measures - physical distance and wearing masks have proven to be effective. "These are basic measures that save lives. All others that are adopted, in terms of restrictions on the operation of facilities or other restrictions, are aimed at applying the existing measures more strictly," said a member of the Government Crisis Staff.



She said that all previous measures are being tightened, in terms of control of implementation.



"Although the restriction was that gatherings of up to 30 people were allowed, there were examples of violations. That is why local governments were banned from allowing such gatherings," said Kisić Tepavčević.



She also added that masks must be worn by everyone, constantly and on every occasion, both indoors and outdoors. This measure is mandatory and takes effect immediately.



As of Monday, the Belgrade Arena will start receiving COVID-19 patients again, so that other hospitals can continue to function regularly, as permanent hospitals which are not primarily for infectious diseases have to remain open for treating non-COVID patients. .



A measure was also adopted to place persons in closed types of facilities who will control the implementation of the adopted measures, and especially the wearing of masks.