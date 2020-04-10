Society 238 new cases of coronavirus registered in Serbia, total 3.105 According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 238 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Serbia Source: B92 Friday, April 10, 2020 | 15:45 Tweet Share

In the Republic of Serbia, by 3 pm on April 10, 2020, a total of 3.105 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered, with 2.107 of them hospitalized, including 136 on respirators.



1.893 people were tested over the previous 24 hours and the 238 people had been confirmed to be infected with coronavirus. The total number of deaths is 71.



A total of 14.240 people have been tested since the pandemic began.



In the last 24 hours, 5 people have died, four men and one woman, with an average age of 60.4 years. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the epidemic is 71.



The average age of the deceased is 62.9.