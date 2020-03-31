Society "Worst day for Serbia, seven more dead" VIDEO The director of the Clinic for Infectious and Tropical Diseases, Goran Stevanovic, said that this was the most difficult day for Serbia Source: B92 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 | 15:45 Tweet Share Foto: Printscreen/TV B92

He said seven new coronavirus deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with 115 newly infected.



Stevanovic said the days ahead might be tougher, so he finished a news conference and announced that he was going to a clinic to help his colleagues.



"This is the result of disrespect for the measures taken, and if we continue to act so irresponsibly, the scenarios of Italy and Spain awaits Serbia, and there is no health system that can compensate for that," Stefanovic said.



So far, the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in Serbia is 23.



The conference will be followed by the TV show "Focus", in which the Minister of Agriculture Branislav Nedimovic will be hosted.



The guests of today's program "Review" from 2.30 pm will be the citizens' ombudsman Zoran Pasalic, businessman Toplica Spasojevic, while the Ambassador of Serbia to the United Kingdom Aleksandra Joksimovic will take part in the show via video link.