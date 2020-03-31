Society "Serious deterioration - a prerequisite for introducing 24-hour curfew" Epidemiologist Predrag Kon said today that imposing a 24-hour ban on movement is not necessary if citizens are disciplined Source: Beta Tuesday, March 31, 2020 | 11:04 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC/ nr

Kon told N1 TV that the prerequisite for the introduction of a 24-hour restraining order was "a serious deterioration of the situation" and said it meant "a sudden jump in the number of infected and dead".



"It is theoretically and practically completely impossible if there is no contact within 24 hours in 14 days for the virus to survive. That would make sense if there were a sudden jump and a consequent increase in dying, which is not possible to happen. That is the last option", he said.



Kon said that in five or seven days, in 90 percent of cases, incubation would take place to see if there was a serious fall in newly infected, or whether the numbers were reduced due to the blockage at the Torlak Institute.



He said that if the more severe consequences of the virus infection appear two weeks after detection, in the event of a jump in the number of infected people, it would mean many more people on the respiratory system, as well as those at risk.