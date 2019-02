Society Child commits suicide using father's pistol Tragedy has struck in the village of Negosavlje near the town of Medvedja in southern Serbia. Source: Prva TV Tuesday, February 12, 2019 | 16:03 Tweet Share (freeimages.com)

According to reports, a 12-year-old boy has used his father's pistol to commit suicide.

The boy forced open a locked drawer where the weapon was held, and left a suicide note before taking his own life.