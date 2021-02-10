Society Warning: Our hospitals are full again, patients from Kopaonik are arriving The head of Karaburma COVID Hospital, Dr Ivo Udovicic, stated the coronavirus epidemic is far from being put under control given the growing number of patients. Source: Beta Wednesday, February 10, 2021 | 09:55 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/vilevi

According to him, such a situation is a consequence of the relaxation of people due to the started vaccination, and what is worrying is that the hospitals are being filled again.



Udovicic told for RTS Daily News that the hospital has been full for two or three weeks and that many patients require intensive care.



"We may have to stop closing hospitals," Udovicic said.



He stated that 82 patients with severe pneumonia are currently hospitalized in the Karaburma hospital, of which seven are on a respirator and their lives are in danger.



A lot of patients are leaving the hospital with severe lung damage and severe changes in the lungs that require several months of rehabilitation, and the question is whether they will fully recover", said Udovicic.



As for the age structure of the patients, there are patients aged 20, 30, but also the elderly. Most of them are able-bodied people. Among them are immobile patients who have been infected by someone else, as well as patients who came from Kopaonik, he said.



"We must be careful, we must take care of where we go and how we are behaving," Udovicic warned.