Region Miodrag Lekić - Prime Minister designate of the new Montenegrin Government Leader of Demos and former FRY diplomat Miodrag Lekić has been proposed as the new Prime Minister of Montenegro. Source: Novosti Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | 16:57

His long-term political career without a blemish made him a candidate for the post of prime minister. It was crucial that the leaders of all the parties, the winners of the elections on August 30, 2020, agree on him as the prime minister-designate.