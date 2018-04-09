Region Serbian president to meet with Croat BiH Presidency member Croat member of the Presidency of BiH Dragan Covic says he will discuss "all unfinished topics" with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, April 9, 2018 | 10:40 Tweet Share Dragan Covic and Aleksandar Vucic are seen during a previous meeting (Tanjug, file)

These topics "remain unfinished" despite attempts made during the past year to "speed up the dynamic of solving all open issues between BiH (Bosnia-Herzegovina) and Serbia," he told RTS ahead of the meeting in Mostar on Monday.

Covic said that another topic of discussion will be economic cooperation, and added that "trade exchange can be increased in both directions."



Covic said he expected much from this year's International Economic Fair in Mostar, and that he was happy Serbia was the partner country this year.



RTS reported on Monday that the other two members of the BiH Presidency - Mladen Ivanic, who represents Serbs, and Bosniak (Muslim) representative Bakir Izetbegovic - will not be at the fair.



Covic said they were invited to the opening of the event on Tuesday morning, but that "Ivanic is abroad."



Covic added that he "did not insist on the other colleague coming, so as to avoid asymmetry in organization."



On Sunday, Vucic spoke with Izetbegovic on the phone about bilateral relations and "overall relations in the region."



The Serbian president's cabinet said in a statement that Vucic and Izetbegovic "agreed that peace and stability in the region are a condition for comprehensive progress of all," and that they would make their full contribution to bilateral and regional cooperation through responsible and dedicated work.



Besides, they "stressed it was necessary to take concrete steps that would lead toward solutions to open issues, especially accelerating (border) delimitation between Serbia and BiH."



Vucic and Izetbegovic also "considered various possibilities to realize new joint economic and infrastructure projects, of which a highway between Belgrade and Sarajevo stands out for its importance, that would, beside economic benefit, also have great political significance."



According to the statement, Vucic invited Izetbegovic to visit Serbia, while Izetbegovic congratulated Vucic on the Orthodox Easter holiday, that was celebrated in Serbia on April 8.