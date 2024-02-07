Politics Kurti continues, a new attack on the Serbs: The first transport of dinars banned Authorities in Pristina did not allow dinars intended for the payment of salaries, pensions, social benefits to enter the territory of Kosovo and Metohija. Source: Kosovo online Wednesday, February 7, 2024 | 14:00 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/DJORDJE SAVIC

As Kosovo online was told by the National Bank of Serbia, although the vehicle with Serbian dinars was sent to the Jarinje crossing according to all long-established and very precise procedures, it was returned today from the Jarinje crossing without any explanation or refusal.



The armored vehicle with dinars that was sent from the NBS branch in Kragujevac arrived at Jarinje around 11:00 a.m., where the money in dinars was supposed to be picked up by the vehicle of the British company "Henderson", which has a license to transport money with which NBS has successfully cooperated for years.



The dinars were supposed to be transported to the vault of the National Bank of Serbia in Leposavic.



However, as reported by the Kosovo Online reporter, after several hours of waiting for approval from Pristina, the permit did not arrive and the entry of dinars was prohibited.



This is the first transfer of money after February 1 and the entry into force of the decree of the Central Bank of Kosovo banning the circulation of dinars.