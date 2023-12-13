Politics Vucic at the rally "Serbia must not stop" in Novi Sad: We need to show responsibility The list "Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop" holds a pre-election rally in Novi Sad. Source: B92 Wednesday, December 13, 2023 | 17:02 Tweet Share

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, greeted the crowd and joked that he was speaking at the rally, not his double. He also announced that there will be pressure around Kosovo and Metohija and the introduction of sanctions against Russia.



"What is happening in four days, the elections in our country are not a joke, on the contrary, they have never been more important and serious and we have never needed a greater responsibility. I say this with all the knowledge of what pressures and problems await us to protect what is ours and what belonged to our country and what will belong to it," said Vučić.



Vučić pointed out that the representatives of Djilas's opposition do not have their own policy.



"They have 20 different views on the same issues. It's a much bigger danger than you can imagine," warned Vučić. Vučić reminded that the campaign against Nikola Jokić and Nikola Kolja Pejaković has been going on all day.



"As if they can do something to people who have their dignity, their pride, their personal authority, their knowledge. It's like they play better basketball than Nikola Jokić. Both Lazar and Janko could see what is on this political side, how moral it is to be on this side, because what these people went through just because they supported our policy, that does not exist in a normal country," said Vučić.



He recalled the failures of the previous government, but also the secession of Montenegro from Serbia. "In Pristina, in 2008, they made a decision to declare independence, because you had a president who argued with the prime minister, and they could not make a single normal and rational decision. That is why I am so involved. I know that Serbia cannot succeed and move forward if the list "Serbia must not stop" doesn't win. We won't be able to work and build anything. Look, when we talk about some results, did we, both older and younger, dream of even using the train between Belgrade, Subotica, Novi Sad, we didn't. We forgot that we had a train, almost no one used it. Did we dream that we would have the Fruška Gora corridor, did we dream of it? Now, we are starting to build the Banat corridor, from Belgrade to Zrenjanin. We started to build and we will build. Only in Novi Sad, I think we have opened 9 factories. There are places where I am not satisfied and I know how much we owe to Sombor and Kikinda and Vršac and many smaller places, from Sečanj to Apatin. But when I say this, I say it because I know we can do more and better and we will have to do it even more strongly," emphasized Vučić. Vučić warned that the representatives of the former regime would destroy Serbia again today.



"There is one thing that I reproached everyone and myself, when you watch and I could talk like this about those big things, clinical centers, hospitals, Subotica, Kikinda where we are completely reconstructing that hospital, but something we missed, and that is to show greater care for the average person, to receive people, to talk to them. We can't always help everyone, but we can listen and hear everyone. Well, you're going to change those to these elections. Who are those who tell us today that they are saints, angels, that they are going to save Serbia? Those who locked up Serbia? They destroyed the whole country, humiliated us, apologized everywhere - without even knowing why, they were ashamed of the Serbian people's heroes? What would you like today if they destroy Serbia again? You think we are exaggerating, they wouldn't need a day. Jovanovic says about Kosovo "our position regarding Kosovo is known, but that is not the topic tonight, we gathered to see how to overthrow Vučić". The other says "that's not the topic, we got together to overthrow Vučić", and then Obradović comes in and says "They don't even hate Vučić half as much as I do". The only thing they know is who they hate. They hate and they will not be able to offer the people anything except that hatred, and I am asking you for a convincing victory because that is good and important for the future of Serbia."



He said that he is asking the people for a convincing victory in the elections for the "Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop" list and announced that pensions will follow salaries.



"A big increase in pensions, 14.8 percent, we are going to implement at the beginning of January, but pensions will follow salaries. The pensioners understood everything and always supported their country. Special thanks to the women for their love and support because women are the pillar of this country, when a woman stops everything stops, and our women and our Serbia will not stop. Average salaries will be 1,400 euros, pensions will be 650 euros until the end of the mandate of the next government, Serbia will be a country in the true sense of the word, and not someone who fulfills other people's orders. Serbia must not stop, Long live Serbia! Until victory!" said Aleksandar Vučić in Spens Sports Hall in Novi Sad.

Miloš Vucevic: Until victory

The first on the list "Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop", Miloš Vučević, recalled that there are only four days left until the elections and that now everything is clear, that all the masks have fallen, and that on one side we have "Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop" against all the other that have the same owner, Dragan Djilas.



"Either you vote for "Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop" or for Dragan Djilas," Vučević said.



"Either you vote for us to continue building and strengthening Serbia, for us to have more children, for us to have a better and stronger army, or do you want us to return to the period of 2012 when we were losing factories, jobs, Montenegro, when they started to steal Kosovo and Metohija from us, when we were defeated, humiliated, those were the years that were eaten by locusts. Only they were better off, and everyone else was worse off. Do you remember when they voted from Bodrum, stole an entire boulevard, stole a home for children with special needs, stole the central kitchen from the kindergarten. One number, one country, one option, one list, one policy, one love - support for the list "Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop"! To victory! Cheers," said Vučević.