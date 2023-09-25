Politics Serbs killed; Blocked passage; The hunt for the Serbs with the KLA song In the conflict in the north of Kosovo, three Kosovo Serbs were killed, and two were seriously wounded, after a Kosovo policeman was killed. Source: B92 Monday, September 25, 2023 | 07:07 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

There is a fear that a fourth person was also killed.



President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, addressed the citizens and said that according to the information he has, it is quite certain that the two were killed by sniper fire from a long distance, when it was not necessary for them to be liquidated.



"According to our estimates, those few tens of Serbs were completely surrounded in an hour and 20 minutes. Obviously, this was done in cooperation with international forces and a brutal attack was carried out on them. We wondered why KFOR did not do this, there would have been much fewer victims, but they gave 'carte blanche' to Kurti to, as they say, deal with the terrorists and kill as many people as possible," said Vučić.

Lajčak issued a statement

The EU's Special Envoy for the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajčak, spoke once again about the events in the north of Kosovo, stating that "this terrible attack further emphasizes the necessity of preventive diplomacy and dialogue". Lajčak also pointed out that in the coming days, he will fully focus on finding a way forward.

Media: Serb hunting with songs about the KLA

Novosti reports that the members of the so-called special unit during the operation in the north of Kosovo, the Kosovo police listened to songs dedicated to the KLA. As stated by Gazeta Blic, in the video that appeared on social networks, it is heard that the Kosovo Special Forces went into action with songs in honor of the KLA. "No, Luan's gun is not dead, we have a living KLA", echoed in the armored vehicles of the Special Police Unit.

Prosecution: Arrested attackers suspected of terrorism

The so-called special prosecutor's office of Kosovo announced that six people were detained for the attack on the Kosovo police and they are suspected of several crimes after the attack in the village of Banjska, and one of them for terrorism.



"At issue is an attack on the constitutional order of Kosovo, the preparation of terrorist acts or criminal acts against the constitutional order and security of Kosovo, the possession, control or unauthorized possession of weapons," the prosecutor's office stated. Also, the prosecutor's office announced that vehicles with a significant amount of weapons were seized in the operation on Sunday.



Those detained will be in custody for up to 48 hours, the prosecutor's office announced, citing Koha.

The wounded Serb was transferred to a hospital in Pristina

The director of the hospital in southern Mitrovica announced that "one wounded attacker of the Kosovo police", after receiving medical help, was transferred to the University Clinical Center in Pristina, Klan Kosova reports.



As she added, the wounded man has gunshot wounds and a fracture.



"He came here with stable parameters, and with stable parameters he was taken to Pristina, and there we expect that nothing will endanger his life. We have our own teams, but we also have reinforcements from the University Clinical Center of Kosovo. The person had gunshot wounds, entrance and exit wounds, and on the other hand, there was also a fracture," she said.