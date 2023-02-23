Politics Putin moves to the issue of the so-called Kosovo - he announced everything? President Putin announced that after the war in Ukraine, he will deal with the situation in Kosovo, Ukrainian Ambassador to Serbia, Volodymyr Tolkach, said. Source: B92, FoNet Thursday, February 23, 2023 | 16:08 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

As he said, that is why we should ask ourselves what can be expected from such a move.



Ukrainian Ambassador to Serbia, Volodymyr Tolkach, thanked for everything that Serbia is doing to help Kyiv, noting that Belgrade's energy dependence on Russia is something that Ukraine has been "burdened with" for years.