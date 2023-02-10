Politics Serbia plans to... Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, estimated that Serbia will soon gather 10 mayors of municipalities led by SL and declare the president of the Community. Source: Kosovo online Friday, February 10, 2023 | 15:38 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Franc Zhurda

Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, estimated that Serbia will soon gather 10 mayors of municipalities led by Serb List and declare the president of the Community.



Kurti claims that Serbia will replace the minister of the government of Kosovo, reports Koha.



"Kosovo needs more democracy, and among the important aspects of democracy is political pluralism, there is absolutely no political pluralism in the Serbian community in Kosovo, but it is still emerging with our democratic and progressive government. That is why Serbia is in a panic. They want to gather 10 mayors of the same party that leads them, to proclaim the president of the 'community' and thereby eliminate our minister, our government, the minister from the Serbian community, which is unfair and wrong, harmful and unacceptable," said Kurti.



According to him, the Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina started as a "Community of Municipalities".



"It has never been more disputed everywhere whether the communes were valid on a national basis, that's why official Belgrade is so nervously asking for their community. The Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina also started as a 'community' of municipalities, I am convinced that the Serbs from Kosovo do not want this, but on the other hand, I am convinced that this is exactly what Serbia wants," Kurti said.



In his address, after honoring the memorial plaques of Mon Balaj and Arben Xheladini, on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of their murder, Kurti pointed out that the so-called Kosovo needs more democracy and political pluralism, especially in Serbian communities.



"The head of the first pillar of UNMIK at that time, Robert Dean, conducted an investigation in the spring, from which the conclusion emerged that the murders of Mon and Arben were unnecessary for the management of those demonstrations. UNMIK police officers used international immunity, while the Secretary General of the United Nations remained accountable to our Ministry of Justice," Kurti said.



Kurti also referred to what preceded the protest on February 10, 2007.



"Eight days earlier, the package of Ahtisaari's mediator was published, for which we had a lot of criticism and which we disclosed at public meetings with citizens. We were unhappy because we were convinced that Kosovo deserves much more, that the people of Kosovo deserve much more and that we cannot we suffer new injustices," Kurti emphasized.



According to his words, he rightly opposed Ahtisaari's package at the time.



"There were new communes based on ethnicity, special Serbian areas around Orthodox churches and monasteries, the final abolition of the Kosovo Defense Forces, Kosovo's participation in Serbia's foreign debt, veto rights for Serbian MPs with reserved seats and guaranteed seats in the Serbian Parliament. Kosovo, and the continuation of the international rule with executive authority over a member without any accountability towards us," Kurti emphasized.