Politics Kurti changes attitude? He will accept CSM? Analyst Visar Ymeri estimated that, with the setting of six conditions, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti decided to form Community of Serbian Municipalities. Source: Kosovo online Friday, February 3, 2023 | 09:05

As Kosovo Online cites the writing of the Kosovo press, Ymeri stated that this is the only way that leads Kosovo forward.



"Kurti realized that there is no other way out than to form the CSM. It is the hope of all of us that this will pave the way for the conclusion of the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia. We also hope that the conclusion of the dialogue will benefit Kosovo," said Ymeri.



According to him, the opposition has been informed that there is no other way, and that is why it is rational.



"They have their own approach in defense of state interests, not in the daily political fight against the prime minister," Ymeri concluded.