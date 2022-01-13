Politics Pristina receives call from EU EU spokesman Peter Stano called on the authorities in Pristina to enable Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija to vote on January 16 referendum on constitutional changes Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 13, 2022 | 15:14 Tweet Share EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

He emphasized that all citizens have the democratic right to vote in elections and in other election processes.



"We note with regret that the Kosovo authorities did not allow the organization of a vote for the referendum", Stano said, calling on the Pristina interim authorities to apply "the existing practice of voting in the OSCE organization".



Stano stated that the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, talked on the phone last night with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and later with the Prime Minister in Priština, Albin Kurti.



"Borrell reiterated the EU's position that every Serb in Kosovo must have the opportunity to cast his vote through the OSCE 'collection ballots' process," Stano said. EU spokesman pointed out that "citizens must not pay the price for political disputes, especially when it comes to democratic processes."



Stano emphasized that all citizens, including Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija, have the democratic right to vote in elections and in other election processes. EU spokesman reminds that the OSCE has a long-standing practice of organizing voting through "collecting ballots", which was used in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2020.



Stano called on the parties to find a mutually acceptable solution that would enable voters living in Kosovo and Metohija to exercise their democratic rights, and called on both sides to "discuss this through EU-mediated dialogue".