Politics The information leaked: No date for Serbia? Croatian media state that they have gained insight into the draft conclusion of the EU-Western Balkans summit, which is starting in Slovenia. Source: Jutarnji list Tuesday, October 5, 2021 | 10:15

The backbone of that summit is certainly the question of whether the countries of the Western Balkans have a chance to join the Union at all, which has been widely written about for days, since a document appeared according to which Brussels does not intend to accept almost anyone into its circles.



Then, let us remind you, a Slovenian proposal appeared, according to which official Ljubljana wants to insert the date 2030 into the European future of the Western Balkans - as a deadline by which countries that are in the status of negotiations with the EU should officially enter that bloc.



However, the summit has not even started yet, and we already have a draft conclusion from it in the media.



As Jutarnji list writes, stating that as an exclusivity, it had an insight into the draft of that conclusion, in that text "there is no date for the enlargement of the European Union, which is a clear message to Serbia".



According to the paper, EU leaders rejected Slovenia's proposal for 2030, so "there is no date", Jutarnji reports, noting that the draft conclusion is actually like a copy of a text published by Reuters on September 28, according to which "European Union cannot guarantee future membership for the six countries of the Western Balkans".



Jutarnji recalls that the EU rejected a clear deadline for EU membership after the accession of Romania and Bulgaria, since the two countries, when their date of accession was set in 2007, stopped with almost all reforms, which in the negotiations process afterwards, Croatia had to paid for.



The latest document starts with the usual phrase, how important the Western Balkans is, and then follows the part about the conditions for EU membership, according to the new methodology. "Popularly speaking, when we solve our problems, and there are some, only then can we talk about your entry," Jutarnji writes.



Because of everything, the paper concludes, the Western Balkans are on the way to joining the Eastern Partnership - Moldova, Ukraine, Belarus.