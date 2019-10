Politics Vucic met with Bjornstad, Oslo Representative for the Western Balkans PHOTO Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met this morning with Special Representative of the Royal Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Western Balkans Source: Tanjug Monday, October 14, 2019 | 11:11 Tweet Share Predsedništvo Srbije

Arne Bjornstad was, until recently, Norwegian Ambassador to Serbia in Belgrade.



The president of Serbia posted information about the meeting on his Instagram account "buducnostsrbijeav", along with the photos from the meeting.