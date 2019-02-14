Politics Vucic: We were "on verge of abyss - it's much better now" Serbia is making big strides forward in developing its economy, President Aleksadar Vucic said on Thursday in Bogatic, in the west of the country. Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 14, 2019 | 15:10 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Vucic is touring this area as he continues his The Future of Serbia" campaign, started last week.

"Regardless of how terrible our position was a few years ago, as we were on the verge, over the abyss of bankruptcy, now the situation is better in the state coffers and we have higher salaries and pensions," Vucic said, addressing those citizens who gathered, and announced that this year there will be increased salaries and pensions.



He said there will be even more investments and more energy for development in the future.



He thanked pensioners for bearing the burden of reforma on their shoulders and contributing to setting the economy on a healthy foundation.



Vucic pointed out that "it all depends on our work"and asked young people "not to be seduced by easy and good promises, because success and better life comes only from our own work."



He recalled that our country is now making good results, reducing public debt, increasing employment and investments, and stresed that this is the case "because we stopped lying to ourselves and started working to push the country forward."



Vucic said that Serbia "will be stronger, but also that it is up to us not to threaten anyone, not to enter into conflicts with anyone, but to strengthen the country, economically and in every other way."



Speaking to the citizens of Bogatic he pointed out that Serbia has strengthened economically, and that the only problem is the issue of political stability.

"I am trying to keep quiet, not to respond to what is happening in Pristina, but also around the world, what different centers are doing to us - when they are helpful, and when they act contrary to it, but please understand it as our fighting to preserve stability, expanding our partnerships and friendships and not entering into conflicts with anyone," Vucic said.



As he said, the message to those making threatens daily in Pristina against the Serb people in Kosovo and againt all of Serbia is that "keeping silent means that we are decent, but does not mean that we are weak and we will never allow you to take it out against the people in Kosovo and Metohija."



He added that he was saying this "as someone who is aware of the consequences of his words and someone who knows the strength of Serbia."



"You can see how some around us want to undermine the internal stability of Serbia and rejoice in anything that would lead to the removal of 'that Vucic'. And the fact that they rejoice best speaks to our people about who does the best. If they cheer against me wholeheartedly, it's clear to you whether I'm working in the interests of the people in Kosovo and Metohija or not," said Vucic.



The fact that Serbia will be getting stronger does not mean that everyone else will love it more, or that will be enthusiastic about it.



"It is up to us to calm others down, not to threaten anyone, but to peacefully and in silence strengthen our country, economically and in every other way," he said.



The president previously in the day visited an elementary school in Bogatic, and during his visit to the Macva District, he will also tour the towns of Ljubovija, Krupanj, Koceljeva, Vladimirci, and Sabac.