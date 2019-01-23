Politics "Government will solve problems media outlets are facing" Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Wednesday that the government will continue to work on resolving the problems of media outlets in Serbia. Source: srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, January 23, 2019 | 15:14 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to the government, she added that an urgent meeting with representatives of the media and journalist associations is needed in order to continue working on the development of a media strategy.

In her address to the journalists in Senta, Brnabic said that the problem is rather complex, but that the government will continue to work on solving the problems that the media outlets are facing, just as it works on solving all other problems in Serbia, one at a time, but that results can be seen only after some time.



Brnabic expressed her hope that the work on the media strategy will continue, and that the next step is a public debate, assessing that it would not be serious if the people who made the first draft of the media strategy did not participate in the public debate.