Politics Haradinaj criticizes EU: If you can't do it, we will Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj has criticized Brussels, dissatisfied with the way the EU plays the role of mediator in the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue. Source: Tanjug Thursday, April 5, 2018 | 11:35

Haradinaj said on Thursday that if the European Union does not have the capacity to help Kosovo, "it should ask for help from others."

"If you do not have the capacity, ask for help. If you don't want to ask for help, then let us know and we will go our own way, just as in the past, we will do our job," Haradinaj said, according to the Pristina-based Gazeta Express.



He then "explained how Brussels works":



"They allow many illegal things to happen in the north and elsewhere in Kosovo, but they have no strength to tell Belgrade: 'You have no right to such things'."



Haradinaj spoke during a conference entitled, "The Scenario for the Big Final between Kosovo and Serbia", organized by the Research Institute of Development and European Affairs (RIDEA) and supported by the Norwegian embassy.