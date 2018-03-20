Politics "RS and Resolution 1244 - best monument to Milosevic" The best monument to Slobodan Milosevic is UN Resolution 1244 and the Serb Republic (RS), says Branko Ruzic, an official of the Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS). Source: Prva TV Tuesday, March 20, 2018 | 11:53 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

Asked whether "as a young politician" he agreed that President Slobodan Milosevic - also the founder and leader of the SPS - should have a monument, Ruzic said he was against divisions always mentioned in Serbia, considering that (the dates) of the death of Milosevic and the murder of Zoran Djindjic "somehow overlap."

"I think Serbia has had enough of divisions. I think Milosevic is a historical figure, and everyone knows that. If he was receiving referendum-like (high) support during the last decade (in power) I don't know what's controversial about allowing a request to build a monument to be submitted," he told TV Prva.



According to Ruzic, the best monuments to Milosevic are Dayton and Kumanovo peace agreements - that ended the war in Bosnia-Herzegovina and the one over Kosovo - and resulted in the creation of the Serb entity in Bosnia, the RS, and the passing of Resolution 1244 on Kosovo in the UN Security Council - which he said, "many refer to now."



"Of course he made mistakes like any other man. Those who don't work, sit in armchairs and criticize, will not produce any effect," said Ruzic.