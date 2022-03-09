Politics Vučić in Kuzmin: We won't join NATO, we want to protect our country on our own VIDEO The citizens of Kuzmin gathered in large numbers to welcome the President of Serbia and the Serbian Progressive Party, Aleksandar Vučić. Source: B92 Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | 15:31 Tweet Share Foto: SNS

He thanked the citizens for welcoming him in large numbers.



Vučić said that the opposition is bothered by who knows what, and the only thing we asked for was for our Serbia to move forward.



"I ran for the presidency for the last time because it is important to preserve peace, stability and push the country forward for the next five years. I have no account anywhere abroad, I did not steal or take anything, I fought wholeheartedly for this country," he said.



He said that it was not an easy thing to run the country, and that the citizens did not like some of his decisions. "We have no right to irresponsibility and frivolity. Go to the polls on April 3, with your families, do not hesitate, it's easy," Vucic said.



He announced that the state would do its best to do more, and that they should just count the number of factories that were brought to that part of Serbia.



"We will not join NATO, we want to protect our country and our sky on our own," he said, adding that we will never forget little Milica Rakic, who is a victim of NATO bombing.

