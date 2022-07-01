Politics Vučić at the Embassy of Japan: A ceremonial reception marking 140 years of relations At the residence of Japanese Embassy in Serbia, a reception was held tonight to mark 140 years of the establishment of friendly relations between two countries. Source: Novosti Friday, July 1, 2022 | 19:49 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

Japanese Ambassador to Serbia, H.E. Katsumata Takahiko, expressed his deep respect for the Serbian people and their ancestors, who made a huge contribution to improving relations with Japan.



On June 14, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Belgrade, Serbia and Japan marked 140 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, with an exhibition of archival materials and the issuance of postage stamps.



We remind you that on June 28, President Vučić presented Vidovdan awards to deserving individuals and institutions.



The former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, was awarded the Order of the Republic of Serbia on the ribbon for his exceptional merits in developing and strengthening peaceful cooperation and friendly relations between Serbia and Japan.