Crime Prosecution investigates anti-vaccine activists The Prosecution for High-Technology Crime is determining the criminal responsibility of several public figures who opposed vaccination of children. Source: B92, Vecernje novosti, Tanjug Monday, March 19, 2018 | 15:32 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

According to a statement issued by the Prosecution, these public figures are "the subject of processing" of this department of the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office.

The fact are now being determined and the necessary evidence and documentation collected in order to carry out and complete the pretrial procedure fully and in an adequate manner, the Prosecution noted.



The media reported in February that the First Basic Court in Belgrade had received a criminal complaint for causing panic and disorder against 43 people who opposed vaccination of children, especially with the MMR vaccine that inoculates against measles.



The complaint was filed by a group of 270 parents from across Serbia, led by Dr. Tomislav Stevanovic from Zrenjanin and Vladimir Cimerman from Belgrade.



The first person named in the complaint was Sladjana Velkov from the town of Vladicin Han, whose current residence is at an unknown address in Skopje, Macedonia. The list also contains the names of well-known Serbian show business and public figures, including Jelena Karleusa, Maja Volk, Mirjana Bobic-Mojsilovic, and Miroljub Petrovic.