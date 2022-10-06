Business & Economy "Serbia will receive 160 million euros of direct budget support from the EU" VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, welcomed the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at the "Konstantin the Great" airport in Nis. Source: B92.net Friday, October 28, 2022 | 21:28 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ DIMITRIJE NIKOLIC

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, visited the works on the construction of the Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnector.



"This is something we needed. Then we will have access to gas from Greece and we will be in a much better position to diversify our gas sources," said Vučić during the tour, and reminded that the works are financed with 49.5 million from the EU. "Without European support, we would not have the funds, and this is of great importance for us," he added.



Then the two addressed the crowd.



"As the President of the EC said, we will receive direct budget support of 160 million euros from the EU due to the price of energy products. It is a great help and will ease the problems we are facing. It is a great help for us, thanks to EU taxpayers," said Vučić.



President of Serbia said today, during a tour of the works, that Serbia should also build a gas connection with North Macedonia, which will be important for the diversification of gas supply sources.



The work on the construction of the Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnector should be completed by September 2023, and during the presentation of the project, Vučić told the President of the EC that about 70 kilometers of gas pipeline should be built to North Macedonia and that country should build another 23 km.



"And then we will be able to connect with Albania and Greece to the LNG terminal for liquefied natural gas, as well as to other sources. Then we will be in a much better position when it comes to diversifying supply sources and especially connecting to the TAP and TANAP gas pipelines and other LNG terminals," said Vučić.



He reiterated that Serbia will be able to get gas through the LNG terminal in Alexandroupolis in the north of Greece.



"Then we can build a gas pipeline to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Republika Srpska," said Vučić and added that it will be possible after the construction of the gas interconnection with North Macedonia. He told EC president Leyen that according to the projected price, the construction of the gas interconnection between Serbia and North Macedonia will cost more than 70 million euros.



"It is a very important infrastructure for us," emphasized Vučić. He added that neighboring countries should help each other when it comes to gas. According to him, such a project is of great importance in terms of the arrival of investors to our country.



Serbia is receiving a lot of support from the EU for energy connection projects, and more than expected, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said today and thanked the EU for that.



"I think they helped us more than we expected, to be completely honest, but it is true that we have to build our country and our system, first of all, in the long term, thinking about how much investment we provide, how we can do it ourselves, and I want to thank Europe on every kind of support," Vučić said after visiting the works on the construction of the Serbia-Bulgaria gas interconnector near Niška Banja with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.



That's how Vučić answered the journalist's question about whether he will discuss with von der Leyen additional support for overcoming the energy crisis, in addition to the aid of 160 million euros announced today for the safe supply of energy in the next few months.

"This place shows the connection and cooperation we have. We are following the progress and it is great to see how this important project is taking shape," said von der Leyen.



"This project will bring us closer together and improve the energy security of Serbia. We are looking forward to the fact that it will be completed in a year," she pointed out, adding that too much focus on Russia is not good. "We managed to compensate for the interruption of supply from Russia using other sources. We invite everyone, as well as Serbia, to join us in using their market power, so that we can achieve the best possible price," added the President of the EC.



"You here in Serbia are also affected as in the rest of the EU, that's why there is another step we are taking, which is that we will help in the Western Balkans in the short term. I can announce that 160 million euros of immediate future support will be directed to countries with the aim of supporting those threatened by high energy prices. But that is an immediate solution, we need investments, and that is 500 million euros in grants for infrastructure," said the European official.