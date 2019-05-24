Business & Economy Average March net salary up 6.9 percent y-o-y The average March 2019 net salary in Serbia was 54,271 dinars - 9.9 pct up in nominal terms and 6.9 pct up in real terms compared to the same period last year. Source: Tanjug Friday, May 24, 2019 | 16:46 Tweet Share (Depositphotos, faustpr.jpg)

The Serbian national statistical office RZS said Friday.

The average March gross salary was 74,755 dinars, rising 9.5 pct in nominal and 6.5 pct in real terms y-o-y.



The median net salary in March was 40,765 dinars, meaning that 50 pct of the employed population received salaries up to that amount.



In Q1 2019, gross salaries rose 9.3 pct in nominal and 6.7 pct in real terms y-o-y, while net salaries grew 9.5 pct in nominal and 6.9 pct in real terms, the RZS said in a press release.