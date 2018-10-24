Business & Economy "Putin asked me over lunch - just tell me how you did it" President Aleksandar Vucic says that Serbian public finances are arranged and pointed out that all pensioners would have higher pensions than before. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 24, 2018 | 14:53 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

"When I was in Russia, over lunch, (Vladimir) Putin asked me - just tell me how you did it," Vucic told TV Pink on Wednesday, stating that the pension reform is a big test for Russia where the retirement age went from 55 to 58 and that "the only way for Russia to survive was to shift the age limit."

Vucic said that many countries are facing the same problems and that Germany is now extending working life of its citizens to 67 years "because the human life is prolonging."



"And I told him that we did it, somebody would say in 10 days, but it's wasn't that way, these are the toughest measures because it's hard for people to understand, we also went to cuttinh wages and pensions and reforming labor legislation and it gave excellent results. And not only have we returned (to the same level) but everyone will have significantly higher salaries and pensions," said Vucic.



He said those "somewhat richer pensioners" would have significantly higher October pensions starting November 10, which would be significantly higher than they had been in 2014.