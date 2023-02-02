World Lavrov: That is a lie Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview with Sputnik and TV "Russia 24", stated it's a lie that Russia refuses negotiations with Ukraine. Source: Sputnik Thursday, February 2, 2023 | 09:25 Tweet Share Tanjug/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool Photo via AP

"We will continue to deny it," Lavrov said and added that no one is trying to convince Kyiv to return to the negotiating table with Moscow. "Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is not independent, he is being manipulated," he believes.



He also pointed out that the West does not respect the neutrality of developing countries and practically daily puts pressure on those that have not yet joined the sanctions against Russia.



"The US has put the EU under its control, taking away its last signs of independence", the head of Russian diplomacy believes, adding that "democracy is understood there in a totalitarian way".



"The conviction of the USA in its own supremacy and infallibility is the main reason for today's confrontation between Russia and the West," said the head of Russian diplomacy.



The head of Russian diplomacy said that the West hopes for a strategic defeat of Russia from which it would not recover for decades. "Russia is at the epicenter of a geopolitical battle," he pointed out, adding that Russia is now acting the same way as its "western colleagues" who promised victory on the battlefield.



Speaking about the war in Ukraine, Lavrov says that Moscow is trying to push Ukrainian forces to a distance that is safe for Russian territory. "The greater the range of the weapons supplied to the Kyiv regime, the more they will have to be pushed away from the territory of Russia," Lavrov said.



"Soldiers should fulfill their task, reduce losses to a minimum and not think about when everything will end. We all want the conflict with Ukraine to end, but the time factor is not the most important," said Lavrov.