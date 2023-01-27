World Deportation of Srdjan Djokovic? Prime Minister: "We do not want to see any support" Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that Australia strongly supports Ukraine. Source: index.hr Friday, January 27, 2023 | 09:19 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/DIEGO FEDELE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Anthony Albanese was asked whether Tennis Australia should take further action against Novak Djokovic's father after vision emerged of him celebrating with pro-Russian spectators.



Srdjan Djokovic was filmed on Wednesday evening with a man wearing a t-shirt displaying the pro-Russian "Z" symbol while brandishing a flag featuring Vladimir Putin's face.



Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Prime Minister Albanese was asked by a reporter whether he backed the Ukranian Ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko's call to oust Srdjan from the Australian Open.



"Look, I have seen some commentary about this. I will make this point, that Australia stands with the people of Ukraine," he said.



"That is Australia’s position and Australia is unequivocal in our support for the rule of international law and we do not want to see any support given to the Russian invasion of Ukraine that is having a devastating impact on the people of Ukraine."



Just to recall, Srdjan Djokovic made a statement because of all the happenings.



Srdjan issued a statement and announced that he will not be watching tonight's match against Tommy Paul from the stands.