World "We are coming for you" and a message to Putin: This is just the beginning Explosions of Russian weapons depots and burnt military bases in Crimea have become regular. The Ukrainians are reportedly preparing a major counter-offensive. Source: Jutarnji list Wednesday, August 17, 2022 | 12:55

"This is just the beginning," the Ukrainians told Vladimir Putin after a series of spectacular attacks they carried out in Crimea, which is controlled by the Russians, writes "The Times."



Although Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the attacks, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested on Twitter that his government was behind the blasts. "The morning near Dzhankoi began with explosions", "Demilitarization in action", announced Mihajlo Podolyak.



Let us remind you that on Monday, a Russian ammunition warehouse that was kept in a military base located 200 kilometers from the nearest front line exploded. The explosions also rocked the Russian naval air base about 18 km north of the Crimean capital Simferopol, which burned down shortly after the detonations.



"These fireworks are a clear sign that Crimea will soon return to Ukraine," said Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the military administration of the Odesa region. Yesterday there were also simultaneous explosions at a large substation in the city of Dzhankoi in Crimea, and about 20 kilometers to the east a large explosion at an ammunition warehouse near the railway in the town of Azov, and a huge fire in Azov can be seen on videos circulating on social networks.



The Russian Ministry of Defense admitted that the attacks on the ammunition warehouse took place, blaming them on saboteurs, and characterized the attack as "terrorist".



Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed leader of Crimea, said 3.000 people had been evacuated and two people were injured. The attacks on Crimea also forced the few remaining Russian tourists to flee, whose exodus caused huge traffic jams on the Kerch bridge connecting Crimea with Russia. Long queues were also formed at the train station in Simferopol.



The latest attacks came after a Russian airbase with ten planes burned down in Novofedorovka last week. Ukrainian officials told the media that the attack was the result of an operation carried out by an "elite special forces unit".



However, when The Times contacted them, military intelligence officials and special forces operators from the unit that conducted several operations on Russian soil said they had no knowledge of the special forces operation.



On satellite photos of the Novofedorovka base, near the city of Saki, large craters are visible that point to rocket attacks, and not to the type of explosives that could be used by a team of special forces/saboteurs.



The Kremlin, on the other hand, claims that the destruction at the air base was caused by a fire caused by an unfortunate set of circumstances.